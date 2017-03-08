Babe Ruth starts registration

Registration is now open for the 2017 season of Weston Babe Ruth Baseball. Visit westonctbaseball.com to register. There are no tryouts or cuts. For players who have aged out of junior Babe Ruth there is a senior Babe Ruth team. Additional details will be provided when available.

For more information, contact one of the following or email [email protected] :

Nathan Klatt, 203-768-5654, email: [email protected] ; Mike Komar, 203-557-3126 or 203-644-7409, email: [email protected] ; Ed Bello, 203-434-9902, email: [email protected] ; John Jepsen, 203-227-1823 or 203-788-3092.