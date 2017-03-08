The Weston Forum

Babe Ruth starts registration

By Weston Forum on March 8, 2017 in Youth Sports · 0 Comments

Registration is now open for the 2017 season of Weston Babe Ruth Baseball. Visit  westonctbaseball.com to register. There are no tryouts or cuts. For players who have aged out of junior Babe Ruth there is a senior Babe Ruth team. Additional details will be provided when available.

For more information, contact one of the following or email [email protected]:

Nathan Klatt, 203-768-5654, email: [email protected]; Mike Komar, 203-557-3126 or 203-644-7409, email: [email protected]; Ed Bello, 203-434-9902, email: [email protected]; John Jepsen, 203-227-1823 or 203-788-3092.

Related posts:

  1. All dogs in Weston need to be licensed by July 1
  2. District finalists
  3. Nine-and-under baseball: Weston claims district crown
  4. Weston wins tournament

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Dunsby proposes bill to stop vexatious FOI complaints Next Post All-State
About author
Weston Forum

Weston Forum


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress