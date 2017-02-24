Black History quilt stories in Norwalk

The Norwalk Historical Society is hosting the family program “Quilt Stories” in celebration of Black History Month.

Families will learn about African American folk artist Harriet Powers’ storytelling quilts and make a paper story quilt craft.

Longtime quilter Rita Phillip, will be the special guest. This program is ideal for families with children ages 4 to 10.

Quilt Stories takes place on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 1 p.m. at the Norwalk Historical Society Museum. Admission is $3 per person, with a maximum of $15 per family.

Registration is required at [email protected] or 203-846-0525. If the event is canceled by the Norwalk Historical Society because of inclement weather, it will be rescheduled for Sunday, Feb. 26, at 1 p.m.

The Norwalk Historical Society Museum is located at 141 East Avenue, Norwalk.

For more information and to register for Quilt Stories, visit norwalkhistoricalsociety.org, email [email protected], or call 203-846-0525.