The Weston Forum

Black History quilt stories in Norwalk

By Weston Forum on February 24, 2017 in Lead News, News · 0 Comments

The Norwalk Historical Society is hosting the family program “Quilt Stories” in celebration of Black History Month.

Families will learn about African American folk artist Harriet Powers’ storytelling quilts and make a paper story quilt craft.

Longtime quilter Rita Phillip, will be the special guest. This program is ideal for families with children ages 4 to 10.

Quilt Stories takes place on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 1 p.m. at the Norwalk Historical Society Museum. Admission is $3 per person, with a maximum of $15 per family.

Registration is required at [email protected] or 203-846-0525. If the event is canceled by the Norwalk Historical Society because of inclement weather, it will be rescheduled for Sunday, Feb. 26, at 1 p.m.

The Norwalk Historical Society Museum is located at 141 East Avenue, Norwalk.

For more information and to register for Quilt Stories,  visit norwalkhistoricalsociety.org, email [email protected], or call 203-846-0525.

Related posts:

  1. Weston approves use of ICE program
  2. Weston’s Citizen of the Year award ceremony is Friday
  3. State troopers prepare for Memorial Day
  4. Weston Public Library closed this week for moving

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Consumer Protection commissioner proposes new medical marijuana conditions
About author
Weston Forum

Weston Forum


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress