The Weston Forum

Advocates sought for abused/neglected children

By Weston Forum on February 6, 2017 in Lead News, News · 0 Comments

Children In Placement Inc. is seeking volunteers to become court-appointed special advocates (CASAs) for children in the Fairfield County and Danbury areas.

CASA volunteers serve as guardians ad litem for abused and neglected children in the court system. Each volunteer must be 21 years of age and complete a five-day training program in all aspects of the child protection process. Bilingual (English/Spanish) volunteers are in high demand. For details, call Lisa Fimbers at 203-579-3643 or Dulce Nieves at 203-576-8429.

CASA volunteers are ordinary people doing extraordinary work for abused and neglected children. Make a powerful difference in a child’s life — become their voice in court.

Children In Placement is a statewide nonprofit organization that facilitates effective judicial review of children and families involved in court proceedings where neglect and abuse are alleged in order to promote a safe, permanent home for each child. For more information, see childreninplacement.org or call 203-784-0344.

Related posts:

  1. Officer Joe Miceli is Weston’s interim emergency management director
  2. Fairfield U’s museum named one of best in the country
  3. Westport Weston Health District hosts free skin cancer screening
  4. Westport beach stickers are available for Weston residents

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Boys indoor track: Trojans are co-champions Next Post Playhouse presents The Supporting Cast play reading
About author
Weston Forum

Weston Forum


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress