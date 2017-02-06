Advocates sought for abused/neglected children

Children In Placement Inc. is seeking volunteers to become court-appointed special advocates (CASAs) for children in the Fairfield County and Danbury areas.

CASA volunteers serve as guardians ad litem for abused and neglected children in the court system. Each volunteer must be 21 years of age and complete a five-day training program in all aspects of the child protection process. Bilingual (English/Spanish) volunteers are in high demand. For details, call Lisa Fimbers at 203-579-3643 or Dulce Nieves at 203-576-8429.

CASA volunteers are ordinary people doing extraordinary work for abused and neglected children. Make a powerful difference in a child’s life — become their voice in court.

Children In Placement is a statewide nonprofit organization that facilitates effective judicial review of children and families involved in court proceedings where neglect and abuse are alleged in order to promote a safe, permanent home for each child. For more information, see childreninplacement.org or call 203-784-0344.