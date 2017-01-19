With three canceled meets playing havoc with their season, the Weston boys and girls track teams finally got back into competition at a South-West Conference qualifying meet on Wesleyan University’s track on Monday, Jan. 16. Although the times and distances did not quite meet their expectations, the coaches felt that this was largely attributable to the three-week layoff from competition.

The Trojans registered many qualifying marks, had two individual wins and garnered a good number of top-five finishes in competition with the other 13 teams from the SWC.

The lone win on the track came from senior Stephen Tyler in the 1,000-meter run, which he finished in 2:39.5. Although he was a bit disappointed with his time, he nonetheless established himself as one of the conference favorites in the middle distance races. Danielle Cass was the sole field event winner, taking the girls pole vault with a leap of 10’ 6”.

There were three second-place finishers, Brian Kennedy in the 55 hurdles (8.33 seconds), Nicole Werner in the 1,000 (3:09.28) in a very close finish, and Kathleen Murphy in the 300 (46.18). Murphy’s performance was a pleasant surprise, as this was the first time she has competed at that distance.

Murphy also placed third in the 1,000, right behind Werner in 3:09.35. The middle distance races continue to be the strength of the teams, as additional third-place finishes came from Tim Lautenbach in the 1,600 (4:47), Mimi Fellowes in the 600 (1:46.49) and Matt Scott in the 600 (a personal best time of 1:27.4).

Additional top-five results were posted by Baruch Goodman (third in the 300 in 39.19), pole vaulter Sophia Rico (third at nine feet), Hannah Greene (third in the high jump at 4’ 8” and fourth in the 55 meters at 8.02), George Goetz (fourth in the shot put at 41’ 5”), Joe Ferrara (fourth in the pole vault at 11’), Andrew Zych (fifth in the pole vault at 10’ 6”) and Kristen Krigsman (fifth in the 600 in 1:48.38).

The Trojans have a very busy week, as a select few will compete at the Yale Interscholastic Invitational on Friday and Saturday this week and a larger contingent of athletes will be at the SCC invitational at Hillhouse on Saturday