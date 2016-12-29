Weston schools: Noteworthy achievements for 2016

The Weston Public School District had a number of achievements in the 2015-16 calendar year.

In a recent report, the Board of Education recognized the accomplishments of all four schools — Weston High School (WHS), Weston Middle School (WMS), Weston Intermediate School (WIS), and Hurlbutt Elementary School.

Academic achievements

U.S. News and World Report ranked Weston High School No. 1 in Fairfield County, No. 4 in Connecticut, and No. 184 nationally.

The Class of 2015 had 15 Advanced Placement (AP) scholars, eight AP scholars with honors, 44 AP scholars with distinction, and eight national AP scholars.

Ninety-four percent of the 536 AP exams taken in the spring of 2016 were scored 3 or better on a five-point scale.

The Class of 2016 had a 25% acceptance rate with the most competitive colleges and a 47% acceptance rate with highly competitive colleges.

A seventh grade student was a state finalist in the Library of Congress Letters About Literature writing contest.

An eighth grade student participated in the statewide National Geography Bee. WMS and WHS students participated in the National Spanish Exam, the National Latin Exam and the National French Contest, many of them receiving gold, silver and bronze medals for their performance.

Both WHS and WMS placed in the State Mock Trial competition; the WHS team competed at the national competition.

The Global Petri Dish Performance Assessment and the 5th Grade Performance-Based Assessment were selected by the Tri-State Consortium as exemplar assessments in the tristate region.

The WHS Science Olympiad team participated in 23 science and technology events at UConn.

Sixth grade science and social studies students established the Guardians of the Water Galaxy project and developed evidence-based proposals to alleviate a variety of global water issues. A number of students received real-world responses from national and international agencies.

Two WMS students competed at the National History Day state competition and placed first and second.

WIS held its second annual science fair.

More than 160 fourth and fifth grade students designed and carried out their inquiry projects.

Honors

A fully operational writing center, staffed by English teachers, opened at WHS.

WHS technology teacher Mackenzie Moosbruger received the David Trigaux Award in May.

A Hurlbutt teacher earned the Silver Medal Award of Excellence in Literacy at Sacred Heart University.

A Hurlbutt teacher and curriculum leader was awarded the 2016 Outstanding Literacy Leader Award granted by the University of Bridgeport.

Hurlbutt second grade students voted to select the winner of the Charter Oak Children’s Book Award.

A WHS English teacher received a grant from the English Speaking Union of Greenwich to attend a four-week summer institute in creative writing at the University of Edinburgh in Scotland.

Hurlbutt students read for 2,752 “miles” to complete the trip from Weston to Weston, Ore., during Read Across America Week. Each reading minute was equal to one mile.

Inspired by the One School-One Book initiative, all Hurlbutt students read Maybelle in the Soup by Katie Speck. Thanks to funding from WestonArts, 10th grade English students had the opportunity to participate in a Shakespeare residency program.

Technology

A WHS senior videography student had his documentary selected to be screened at the All American High School Film Festival.

Through a combination of their year-long GPA and performance on a national end-of-course exam, 47% percent of WHS tech-engineering Project Lead the Way students were eligible for college credit.

A WHS student applied the knowledge and skills he learned regarding 3D modeling to develop a custom bicycle part to meet his physical needs.

WHS students researched, created and produced video public service announcements fostering awareness of world health issues and disease prevention.

The math department sponsored an Hour of Code. Math teachers engaged students for part of their class using coding activities found at code.org.

WIS introduced a one-to-one student Chromebook initiative in grades four and five.

WIS offered an after-school enrichment program called Code Studio specifically designed as an introductory experience in computer coding.

K-2 classes used databases to collect information for subjects they were studying to deepen understanding, ask new questions and create products to show new learning.

A kindergarten class piloted the use of an iPad app by using photos and voice recordings to document changes in their classroom plant’s growth cycles.

A wiki article was created for second graders to study the history of Weston. Classes were able to contribute to the article by adding captions to the pictures from a field trip they took to a local historical site.

The arts

WHS advanced videography students won first place in the Teen Safe Driving Video Contest sponsored by the Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles and Travelers Insurance. They received a $5,000 award.

Two WHS videography students won first place in the School for Ethical Education’s 2015-16 Integrity Works public service announcement contest.

Two WHS art students earned a silver medal and an honorable mention award in the state of Connecticut Scholastic Art and Writing Awards. The pieces were on display at the Hartford Art School Silpe Gallery.

Ten WHS art students had artwork displayed in the fourth annual Teen Visions High School Art Exhibition at Sacred Heart University. Several students won awards, including first place for ceramic sculpture, and second place for pen drawing, watercolor painting, and photography.

Two WHS art teachers were featured in professional art exhibitions.

The WHS Advanced Contemporary Media Design class was one of nine classes selected nationally to pilot the 2015-16 High School Model Cornerstone Assessment Pilot Project in Media Arts for the National Coalition for Core Arts Standards.

Art Jam, the all-district art show, was held simultaneously at all four schools in a comprehensive district-wide exhibit of student art and music. Fourth graders explored how art can influence life by writing about their clay bowl sculptures.

The WHS Unified Art program created a collaborative artwork for Special Olympics of Connecticut.

WMS continued to participate in the Weston-Bridgeport Music Exchange program. In its eighth year of operation, this program brings together students from the WMS eighth grade orchestra and the combined orchestras of High Horizons and Multicultural magnet schools from Bridgeport.

Five WMS students were chosen to represent the district at the Fairfield County Strings Festival.

Athletics

WHS was the site of the 2016 Western Connecticut time trials for Special Olympics, with Team Weston competing for the fifth straight year in track and field and aquatics.

There were five state championships: girls swim and dive, boys swim and dive, boys skiing, girls tennis, boys tennis.

There were six SWC championships: girls swim and dive, girls indoor track, boys skiing, boys tennis, girls tennis, girls outdoor track and field.

A total of 783 athletes, out of a possible 941, or 83%, earned academic awards while participating, with a GPA of at least 3.0.

WHS had 47 All-State athletes, five All-New England athletes and four All-American athletes. Of the 21 teams eligible, 18 were recognized for sportsmanship by the SWC.

WHS has been honored for the 10th year in a row as a Michaels Achievement Cup Award recipient for excellence in overall high school athletics. WHS has twice in the last six years received the Overall Michaels Cup as the Most Exemplary, Outstanding Athletics Program in the state of Connecticut.

Service to others

WHS National Honor Society members completed a combined total of 834 hours of community service.

Forty students from WHS participated in Builders Beyond Borders, traveling to Ecuador, where the teams worked on three projects involving the construction of classrooms.

Hurlbutt students participated in the annual mitten drive, helping needy families from neighboring towns.

The Art With a Heart club at WHS raised money through bake sales to donate to two causes: Vuria, its adopted elephant, and United with Kenya, to support improvements in the water system.

The National Art Honor Society volunteered time to paint wall murals at Adam’s House, a grief education center, established by the Adam Wysota Foundation.

Members of the National Spanish Honor Society tutored fellow students in WHS and WMS, and provided service hours in many other organizations in the area.

WHS student government supported community service at both the grade and whole school level. Each sports season, the “Shine-a-Light” project brought the school and sports communities together. Student government was active with the Save the Children Foundation by sponsoring four students from around the world.

WMS students participated in a penny collection event that raised $748.73 for the Save the Children Foundation.

The WHS Social Studies Department partnered with the Weston Historical Society in supporting the World War II exhibit for the 2016-17 75th anniversary year.

The WMS community supported the annual holiday toy drive by donating 1,020 items to the Columbus Annex public school in Bridgeport.

Hurlbutt classrooms donated holiday gift baskets filled with food and gifts for local families.

Hurlbutt second grade students sang for Weston seniors at a holiday luncheon in December.

Hurlbutt students collected canned goods for those in need during the week leading up to the “Souper Bowl.” Classes also participated in the Paper Bag Challenge and collected food for the Weston Food Pantry.

All Hurlbutt classes participated in a “trash-free snack” day to help the earth. Students sent hugs with messages to hospital patients, soldiers and senior citizens.