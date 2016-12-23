The Weston Forum

Boys basketball: Weston 49, Windsor Locks 47

Opening the season on a good note, the Weston High boys varsity basketball team held on to defeat Windsor Locks 49-47 at home.

It was also the first win for Weston new head coach Sam Moser.

Both teams were tied at 15-15 at the end of one quarter and the Trojans held a slim 38-37 advantage at halftime.

Weston increased it to 42-37 after three frames and Windsor Locks tied things up twice in the fourth quarter before the hosts hit several free throws down the stretch.

Nik Parker led Weston with 26 points. Christian Watanabe (pictured) and Zach Clevenger each scored seven. The former also sank two three-pointers and the latter had one.

Andrew Folger sank six and Hamilton Forsythe added four.

Chavan George led South Windsor with 17 points.

