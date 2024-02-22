You should go to bed at this time

The timing of our daily activities has a significant impact on health. This is what many studies have shown. Based on the results, an “optimal” daily routine can be established.

Waking up between 5:22 a.m. and 7:21 a.m. is associated with increased cortisol levels and lower mood. That's why, according to a study by the University of Westminster, we shouldn't wake up until 7:22 a.m.

Researchers recommend starting the day by brushing your teeth – before breakfast. The dentist explains: “When you brush your teeth after eating, you are rubbing the acid produced by bacteria on the tooth enamel. That way you can wear it.” She recommends waiting at least half an hour after eating.

Breakfast, Bild reported, should be eaten before 8 a.m. The study showed that eating late in the morning (after 9 a.m.) increases the risk of developing type 2 diabetes by 59 percent. This was the result of a test involving more than 100,000 people.

When it comes to physical activity, exercising between 6:30 and 8:30 a.m. can help reduce belly fat. On the other hand, evening exercise between 6pm and 8pm improves endurance and promotes muscle building.

It is best to drink coffee between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., especially if you have trouble sleeping. Caffeine can remain in the body for up to eight hours, so it is recommended to avoid it in the afternoon.

Dinner is preferably between 7pm and 8pm. Eating late (after 10 p.m.) can increase the risk of weight gain and diabetes. Spanish researchers found that people who eat close to bedtime are five times more likely to be obese.

At the end of the day, a study in the European Heart Journal recommends going to bed between 10pm and 11pm. This can reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease. Anyone who goes to bed after midnight is 25 percent more likely to have a heart attack or stroke.

