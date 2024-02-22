20 years ago – The show that made Zellweger a legend – Sports

The disaster for St. Gallen came with Leandro. The Brazilian wearing a YB uniform put the visitors ahead 2-0 at Espenmos on 22 February 2004. In the 78th minute, when the score was 3-1, he again ran one-on-one towards FCSG goalkeeper Stefano Razzetti. This led to Leandro being brought down illegally – a sending off and a penalty kick.

Since St. Gallen had already exhausted their substitution quota (only 3 players at that time), one player had to play between the posts for the rest of the match. Defender Mark Zellweger accepted the challenge. As Young Boys striker Gurkan Sermiter ran, Zellweger sensed a corner kick, raced to the right and blocked the penalty kick.

Voted “Legend”.

Although FCSG was no longer able to win the match (the score remained 1:3), Zellweger's action remained engraved in the memory of fans in green and white, who already took 'Zelli' to their hearts for his combative style of play. He plays. 12 years later, fans officially voted him 'FCSG Legend' in an online vote.



