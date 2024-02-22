February 22, 2024

20 years ago – The show that made Zellweger a legend – Sports

Esmond Barker February 22, 2024 5 min read
20 years ago – The show that made Zellweger a legend – Sports – SRF


Skip to content

Some items on SRF.ch only work with JavaScript activated.


  1. Sports

  2. Premier League

  3. Current article

Contents

On February 22, 2004, defender Mark Zellweger had to help the goalkeeper – saving Gurkan Sermiter's penalty kick.

The disaster for St. Gallen came with Leandro. The Brazilian wearing a YB uniform put the visitors ahead 2-0 at Espenmos on 22 February 2004. In the 78th minute, when the score was 3-1, he again ran one-on-one towards FCSG goalkeeper Stefano Razzetti. This led to Leandro being brought down illegally – a sending off and a penalty kick.

Since St. Gallen had already exhausted their substitution quota (only 3 players at that time), one player had to play between the posts for the rest of the match. Defender Mark Zellweger accepted the challenge. As Young Boys striker Gurkan Sermiter ran, Zellweger sensed a corner kick, raced to the right and blocked the penalty kick.

Voted “Legend”.

Although FCSG was no longer able to win the match (the score remained 1:3), Zellweger's action remained engraved in the memory of fans in green and white, who already took 'Zelli' to their hearts for his combative style of play. He plays. 12 years later, fans officially voted him 'FCSG Legend' in an online vote.



  1. Sports

  2. Premier League

  3. Current article

Scroll left


Scroll to the right



See also  Argentina: Minister raises a kilometer-long queue

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Air quality is bad – Milan has been suffering from smog for days – News

February 22, 2024 Esmond Barker
2 min read

Republicans v. Biden: Convicted informant had close ties to Russian intelligence

February 21, 2024 Esmond Barker
2 min read

“Essential trust destroyed”: England: Cleaning lady eats leftover sandwich – fired

February 21, 2024 Esmond Barker

You may have missed

2 min read

It is likely that Neanderthals did use multi-component adhesives

February 22, 2024 Faye Stephens
3 min read

Volkswagen's import problem: 13,000 cars detained at American ports

February 22, 2024 Eileen Curry
3 min read

James Webb reveals to scientists a galaxy that shouldn't exist

February 22, 2024 Gilbert Cox
5 min read

20 years ago – The show that made Zellweger a legend – Sports

February 22, 2024 Esmond Barker