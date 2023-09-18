YB in Champions League – ‘Courageous but not naive’ to settle Itten’s outstanding result – Sports

YB begins their third Champions League campaign on Tuesday at home against RB Leipzig. What is the game plan?

A miserable back pass from Jesse Lingard, a quick reaction from Jordan Cepaccio and then celebrations for Wankdorf. Almost two years ago, Young Boys got off to the perfect start in the Champions League: with a thrilling 2-1 win over Manchester United. This memory is still fresh and provides the basis for hope for more magical European Cup nights in Bern.

At the start of a third top-flight campaign in the club’s history, YB – before rivals were named Red Star and Manchester City – welcomes Bundesliga club RB Leipzig. For Cédric Itten, the highlight after his appearance in the European Championship qualifiers for the national team: “It’s very nice, I go from one event to another.”

In contrast to the qualifiers, his team now faces a top European side. “They play very fast football and have top-class individual players,” warns Itten. The attacker knows the opponent. In October 2021 he met Greuther Fürth at RB – and signed up immediately. Only his goal was canceled due to a mistake, and in the end, “Clover Leaves” suffered a 4-1 defeat despite being in front.

The Young Boys and Ulises Garcia will extend their collaboration until the summer of 2026. The 27-year-old full-back came to Bern from Werder Bremen in 2018. In 175 competitive appearances to date, the Geneva player has celebrated four championship titles and two cup victories.

Coach Rafael Wick is also aware of the Saxons’ strengths: “They have a clear philosophy, are solid defensively and have a lot of attacking quality.” Valissant’s prescription: “First and foremost, I want us to play bravely. Brave, but not naive. To put pressure on the opponent courageously.

RB and dangerous newcomers

It is important to be careful of the attacking line of the team ranked third in the German League. New additions Luis Obinda and Xavi Simons already have 3 goals this season. However, the right-back is worried defensively. Central defenders Mohamed Simakan and Castelo Lucaba are just 23 years old respectively. I am 20 years old. They represent the injured Willi Orban and the sick Lukas Klostermann.

What could give Wiki’s men an advantage, apart from the home fans, is the surface. Artificial turf pitches are not allowed in the German Bundesliga. Accordingly, RB coach Marco Rose moved Sunday’s training to “Plastic.” In an unusual way in sneakers to get more ground feel.

You can watch all the important scenes from the YB – Leipzig match and other Tuesday matches in the program “UEFA Champions League – Highlights” on SRF Channel 2 from 11pm. SRF Radio 3 will keep you updated during the game.

Artificial turf alone won’t do it for Young Boys. In addition to courage, the ability to suffer is essential, as Wiki explains. Then another magical night in the European Cup became within the realm of possibility. Itten can do Siebatcheu this time. He still has a score to settle with Leipzig anyway.