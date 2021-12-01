Xiaomi 12 world first with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

This page has been translated using artificial intelligence and machine learning.

HAWAII, USA (Pocket-lint) – At the Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit 2021, after the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 was announced, it was confirmed that Xiaomi’s upcoming flagship will use the platform.

This came straight from the mouth of Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun, who confirmed that the Xiaomi 12 series will be the “first in the world” with its flagship 5G chipset.

In addition, the Xiaomi Phone 12 is “coming soon,” John said, although no exact date has been set – it’s rumored to be in December before 2021 runs out.

This isn’t really a surprise: we already reported on the expected Xiaomi 12 leak in mid-November with the Snapdragon 898 – of course, the naming convention for this generation has changed with the new name Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.





The Xiaomi 12 will not be the only phone equipped with the platform, however, Motorola will also take the platform at the top of the technology and Confirms that the “future-leading” Edge product released in China will also include Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 – our money’s on replacing the Edge S.

If you want to learn more about what the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 has to offer, check out our breakdown feature, and the link below for a more complete understanding of the display, camera, gaming, and other capabilities.