Dorna WSBK is pleased to announce that the TV coverage of the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship 2021 will reach new audiences and new territories. The new broadcasters have agreed to introduce the fastest circuit bike tournament in the world while at the same time developing important partnerships.

Eurosport It remains the important broadcast station, and WorldSBK is showing across Europe with a new five-year contract guaranteeing fans from 54 countries on the continent to witness the exciting battle of the championship. Alternatively, Eurosport UK will also cover each tour with its content for viewers in the UK and Ireland ITV The network broadcasts a 46-minute series of high-profile events after each round.

Sky Sport In Italy, it will broadcast live coverage of all three categories throughout the 2021 season, providing in-depth coverage, highlights and news from across the season, including Federico Caricasulo (GMT94 Yamaha) title on his return to WorldSSP. Free on the airway TV8 All three WorldSBK races will also be streamed. Make sure the Italian fans can see Michael Robin Rinaldi (Aruba.It Racing – Ducati) in his first season dressed as a Ducati Factory.

In Spain, fans can watch Alvaro Bautista (Team HRC) and Ana Carrasco (Kawasaki Provec WorldSSP300) on the national Spanish TV channel. RTVEAnd your dedicated sports channel Teledeporte, Next to Dazen In Spain during Dazen The event will also be broadcast in Brazil. Ton Kawakami and his brother Meikon (both AD78 Team Brasil from MS Racing) go for WorldSSP300 glory. Portuguese fans never miss a broadcast Sports TVWhile in Gibraltar, viewers can watch GIB Telecom.

German fans can see Jonas Folger (Bonovo MGM Action) on German bikes as BMW brings a new bike to WorldSBK ServusTV And their new online platform servustv.com/sport, which will be broadcasted by WorldSBK, WorldSSP and WorldSSP300 in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

New for 2021 and coincides with the return of the Czech tour, Nova Sport And the Human voice All three seasons will be broadcast during the next five seasons in the Czech Republic and Slovakia Channel A. It will also be available in Slovenia for the same duration. In Hungary, Square 4 It will be the new broadcasting organization that will add WorldSBK to its sports suite. There are two new reporting channels in Europe for the 2021 campaign RTL Presentation of work in Luxembourg and RTBF overview The event was broadcast in Belgium, coinciding with the arrival of Loris Cresson (Team TPR Pedercini Racing) to WorldSBK.

Indonesia returns to the WorldSBK calendar in 2021 at the Mandalika International Street Circuit, and fans of the country can watch all the action including Galang Hendra Pratama (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) at WorldSSP Whetstone TVMeanwhile, fans across Asia can watch Honda’s second season upon their return Fox Sports Asia. Sports g The event will also be broadcast in Japan. Fans in China can also enjoy WorldSBK coverage Zhibo.tvWorldSBK, an online streaming platform showing all three live and on-demand races during a tour with Mandarin commentary. This is the first time that WorldSBK has been broadcast by a Chinese broadcaster.

Fans in the MENA region can enjoy the year 2021 To be in sports With Super Sport Broadcast of all events on the African continent. There is a new channel in Turkey with TRT Sport Canal;; With fans who can watch Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha with BRIXX WorldSBK), Can Öncü (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) and Bahattin Sofuoglu (Biblion Motoxracing Yamaha) at WorldSBK, WorldSSP and WorldSSP300. In Oceania Fox Sports The event will be broadcast in Australia with the most notable events SBS While Sky Sport The 2021 campaign will be shown in New Zealand.

North America isn’t without coverage either, and WorldSBK is still around NBC Sports Network For the year 2021. A new deal in Canada for the year 2021 means REV TV WorldSBK Racing broadcasts as well as a 46-minute Spotlight Pack that spawns after each lap REV TV Use reviewers to get a personal experience for a Canadian audience. In Latin America, Fox Sports The event will be broadcast so fans can enjoy the action throughout the season.

Fans from all over the world can experience every moment of the action in 2021 using WorldSBK VideoPass, providing viewers with live coverage of every session of every chapter, plus a comprehensive archive of historical events. Thanks to Tissot, Live Timing has the WorldSBK app that you can download for free!