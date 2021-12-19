sport

St Gallen coach Peter Seidler is obsessed with his jacket

December 19, 2021
Eileen Curry

    St Gallen coach Peter Zeidler recently ran against Lugano: a hat and jacket fell to the ground after a controversial referee decision.

    Now captain Zurich is waiting for the end of the year: in the first leg (Espin Ruiz and Dickett vs FCZ Dombia, left) there was a stunning draw.

    Eastern Switzerland have not won in four games: but are there points against boss Zurich as they did against Wise Be and Basel?

Two years ago it was the opposite. At the time, St. Gallen was at the top, but not FCZ. No wonder, ESPN coach Peter Zeidler thinks, remembered him before his guest appearance on The Leader. “We know it when everything fits together. Even if we don’t have Zurich’s advantage now. FCZ is currently the best team. We still have a chance,” says Zeidler.

How strong the pressure is on St. Gallen was shown in the basement of the table recently. As there was no foul whistle after Lugano’s action against the Diate, Zeidler tore his hat off in a fury and took off his jacket, throwing the whole thing to the floor.

