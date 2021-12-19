St Gallen coach Peter Seidler is obsessed with his jacket

1/7 St Gallen coach Peter Zeidler recently ran against Lugano: a hat and jacket fell to the ground after a controversial referee decision.

Now captain Zurich is waiting for the end of the year: in the first leg (Espin Ruiz and Dickett vs FCZ Dombia, left) there was a stunning draw.







Eastern Switzerland have not won in four games: but are there points against boss Zurich as they did against Wise Be and Basel?



Two years ago it was the opposite. At the time, St. Gallen was at the top, but not FCZ. No wonder, ESPN coach Peter Zeidler thinks, remembered him before his guest appearance on The Leader. “We know it when everything fits together. Even if we don’t have Zurich’s advantage now. FCZ is currently the best team. We still have a chance,” says Zeidler.

How strong the pressure is on St. Gallen was shown in the basement of the table recently. As there was no foul whistle after Lugano’s action against the Diate, Zeidler tore his hat off in a fury and took off his jacket, throwing the whole thing to the floor.

Zeidler’s jacket is weird! “There was a lot at stake,” he says, “like the guys, you’re putting in all your energy. But of course it wasn’t my goal to get rid of the jacket. Little was more.”

Breitenreiter for Seidler

FCZ coach André Breitenreiter can understand the procedure. “If you feel that you have been treated unfairly, it can become emotional.” The two German players got to know each other personally in a 3:3 scene in the first leg. Pretenreiter: “I was pleasantly surprised to meet you.”

Zurich starts the tenth match unbeaten in a row. But what happens on the field? Despite the closed guest sector, hundreds of FCSG fans are likely to be in Letzigrund thanks to tickets that are usually bought – and at best, simply creating a calm atmosphere in the neutral sector.