Swimming – the world record and victories for the candidates in the European Swimming Championships – Klenz 16. – Sports

Budapest (dpa) – Ramon Klins could not guarantee a surprise participation in the finals in the final section of the European Swimming Championships with the best international performances and another world record by Russian Clement Kolesnikov.

Berliner finished 16th in the semi-finals at a distance of 200 meters butterfly in a time of 1: 58.26 minutes in Hungary, and remained clearly above his season at 1: 56.64 minutes, which he achieved in the Olympic qualifiers in Berlin a month ago.

Unlike many major countries, the German Swimming Association sent only Olympic players to Budapest. 2015 world champion Marco Koch will kick off the 200m in the box on Wednesday. Aside from Koch, only Lucas Matzerath is among those who set the benchmarks for the Olympics. Top athletes such as world champion Florian Willbrook continue to prepare for the Olympics outside the European Championships.

Internationally, it sounds different, for many Budapest it is an important stopover on the way to Tokyo. 20-year-old Kolesnikow hit his back after 23.80 seconds in his win over 50 meters thus improving his record of 23.93 seconds set the day before. Marek Ulrich missed the finals in ninth place.

Olympic and world champion Adam Beatty of Great Britain presented himself at his best two months before the Summer Games. The 26-year-old won the 100 meters in 57.66 seconds. In the absence of Swedish Olympic champion Sarah Sjostrom, who broke her elbow in a fall-winter, Frenchman Marie Wattel and Greece’s Anna Ntontonaki simultaneously won the 100-meter butterfly sprint in 57.37 seconds. Dutchman Ranome Kromwedjogo won the 50m freestyle with a time of 23.97 seconds.

Italian Simona Quadarella defended her title in the 800m freestyle. In the world ranking, Quadarella has so far ranked sixth, directly ahead of German major swimmer Sarah Koller. At 8:20.23 minutes I now advanced further, only American Katie Ledeki having been the fastest this year. The quartet from Great Britain won the 4x200m freestyle mixed relay. The reigning champions were not initially Germany.

