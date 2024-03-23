World Figure Skating Championships in Canada – After the best performance: Rebond narrowly misses the bronze – Sports

Kimmy Ripond rises to fifth place at the World Championships in Montreal, while Livia Kaiser comes in ninth place.

After her failed short program, Kimi Ripond reacted perfectly at the World Figure Skating Championships in Montreal, Canada. In the free skate on Friday, Lady Basel had a strong fourth place finish. In the final results this resulted in fifth place.

Repond, who finished 12th on Wednesday, set a new personal best for the free skate with 133.38 points. With a total of 196.02 points – also a new record – she was less than 8 points behind bronze medalist Kim Chae-yeon of South Korea (203.59).

Livia Kaiser, the second Swiss participant, was also able to celebrate the top ten place. The Thurgau native improved from tenth to ninth. The fourth-place finisher at the European Championships earned 123.19 points for the free skate and finished the competition with 187.24 points – neither of which were personal bests.

Japanese Kaori Sakamoto won the world title for the third time in a row, something that no woman has achieved since American Peggy Fleming between 1966 and 1968. Silver went to 17-year-old American Isabeau Levito.



