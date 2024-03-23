March 23, 2024

World Figure Skating Championships in Canada – After the best performance: Rebond narrowly misses the bronze – Sports

Eileen Curry March 23, 2024 5 min read
World Figure Skating Championships in Canada – After the best performance: Rebond narrowly misses the bronze medal – Sports – SRF


Skip to content

Some items on SRF.ch only work with JavaScript activated.


  1. Sports

  2. Snowboarding

  3. Current article

Contents

Kimmy Ripond rises to fifth place at the World Championships in Montreal, while Livia Kaiser comes in ninth place.

After her failed short program, Kimi Ripond reacted perfectly at the World Figure Skating Championships in Montreal, Canada. In the free skate on Friday, Lady Basel had a strong fourth place finish. In the final results this resulted in fifth place.

Repond, who finished 12th on Wednesday, set a new personal best for the free skate with 133.38 points. With a total of 196.02 points – also a new record – she was less than 8 points behind bronze medalist Kim Chae-yeon of South Korea (203.59).

legend:

Strong comeback

Kimi responds.

Keystone/EPA/C.J. Gunther

Livia Kaiser, the second Swiss participant, was also able to celebrate the top ten place. The Thurgau native improved from tenth to ninth. The fourth-place finisher at the European Championships earned 123.19 points for the free skate and finished the competition with 187.24 points – neither of which were personal bests.

A rare hat trick

Japanese Kaori Sakamoto won the world title for the third time in a row, something that no woman has achieved since American Peggy Fleming between 1966 and 1968. Silver went to 17-year-old American Isabeau Levito.



  1. Sports

  2. Snowboarding

  3. Current article

Scroll left


Scroll to the right



See also  The group stage of the European U-21 Championship 2023: DFB's path to the title and Olympics advances through England

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Curling World Cup in Canada – The Swiss women qualify for the semi-finals after defeating Sweden 4-2 – Sports

March 23, 2024 Eileen Curry
5 min read

Curling World Cup in Canada – Swiss women win first battle against Italy – Sports

March 22, 2024 Eileen Curry
5 min read

Hischier, Mayer lead six-point Swiss scorer in Devils' 4-1 win – Sports

March 22, 2024 Eileen Curry

You may have missed

2 min read

Veronica Ferris: role in an American thriller with Gary Oldman | entertainment

March 23, 2024 Ulva Robson
3 min read

Deterring eggs: Here's why you shouldn't do it

March 23, 2024 Faye Stephens
5 min read

World Figure Skating Championships in Canada – After the best performance: Rebond narrowly misses the bronze – Sports

March 23, 2024 Eileen Curry
1 min read

Microsoft is expanding its Copilot offering

March 23, 2024 Gilbert Cox