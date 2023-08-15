Major league football – Manchester United score narrow opening win – Sport

Posted on by Eileen Curry
Major league football – Manchester United narrowly win at first – Sport – SRF


English Premier League: Man United win at home

Manchester United have struggled to avoid a false start to the Premier League. At home at Old Trafford, the “Red Devils” defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 thanks to a header from Raphael Varane (76). The hosts did not find any solutions in attack in the first half and were very lucky at the start of the second round: former Sion player Matthews Cunha hit the outside post (49).

Take the decision in a tough game

Raphael Varane.

