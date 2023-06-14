Women’s basketball star, Leonie Febish, ditches American sports for the European Championships

Ljubljana (dpa) – Leonie Vibic has also decided not to move to the United States to participate in the FIBA ​​European Championship in Slovenia. “It’s really important for me to play for the national team. I’ve been in the first team for five years now and we’ve been working hard to qualify since then,” Fibisch (23) told dpa. EM starts on Thursday in Slovenia.

“That moment in Bosnia, when we finally qualified, was such a goosebumps moment that I felt like I was playing a good tournament with the girls,” said Vibic. “That’s why I decided against America this summer and the European Championship.”

Qualified for the first time in twelve years

Fiebich is currently under contract in Spain at Zaragoza. There she won the Cup last season and was named the most valuable player in the league. The rights to it in the American WNBA belong to the New York Liberty. “I’m in touch with New York,” said Fiebish. “I think I’ll go there next summer.” But the focus now is on the European Championship: “We want to pass the qualifying round,” said Vibisch.

German basketball players qualified for a European Championship for the first time in twelve years. The match begins on Thursday against title favorites France. Other opponents in the preliminary round are the hosts Slovenia and Great Britain. In order to make it to the middle round with a knockout match to make it to the quarter-finals, Fiebich and Co. have to make it through. Take at least third place.

© dpa-infocom, dpa: 230614-99-46287/2