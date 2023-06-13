Never Again World Cup: Messi With A Clear Statement – National Teams

Even if you carry it in your hands at home: Leo Messi does not want to continue until 2026. © APA / afp / JUAN MABROMATA

Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi does not want to play for his country again in the upcoming 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada. However, one does not want to put up with that in his home country.

“This was my last World Cup. I will see how it goes, but in principle I will not go to the next World Cup,” Messi confirmed in an interview with Chinese sports newspaper on Tuesday. Titan Sports.

Messi has already participated in five World Cup tournaments and won the title for the first time with the Argentine national team in the World Cup in Qatar at the end of 2022. He is currently preparing for an international match against Australia in Beijing.

The star striker has said several times that the 2022 World Cup will be his last. However, there is still hope in his native Argentina that he can compete again in the next World Cup. And Lionel Scaloni, head coach of the national team, continues to say that he hopes Messi will play for Argentina again in title battles in the United States, Mexico and Canada.