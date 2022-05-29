On June 2, Elizabeth II celebrated, Thanks to God, Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and its Other Kingdoms and Territories, Head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith Wells Bards Gourds Bird Honorary Priest Jens Bryden celebrates the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne.

It is interesting that it is called ascending, because the thrones are not mountains. But for the 26-year-old monarch, the road to the chair must have felt like going eight thousand — and you don’t even get an oxygen machine.

King isn’t a particularly good deed: you’re never free, you don’t have a private life and you have to shake hands all the time. In her case, there was also a rebellious relative whose hormones were not in control.

She always performed the task with composure and with sober dignity. Once again: Respect madam.