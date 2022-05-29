Learning platform Knowunity collects millions – also from Mario Götze

Knowunity is an educational platform for and for students. The business has grown rapidly over the past few months. This will be rewarded with new millions in Series A, including from celebrities.

Mario Gotze became world champion with the national football team in 2014. Pictured here: Gotze in a friendly match in 2016. Getty Images / Alexander Hasenstein

Knowledge from Berlin raised a total of ten million euros in the first round. The main investors in the funding round are Redalpine from Switzerland and Stride VC from Great Britain. In addition, previous contributors have moved in with them, including Berlin VC Project A, the famous Verina Bausder, and world football champion Mario Gotze.

Götze has been involved since the founding round, said CEO Benedict Kurtz when asked by Gründerszene, contacted through the Berlin investor club Saarbrücker21.

The learning platform Knowunity started briefly in 2019 with Lucas Hild, Gregor Weber, Julian Prigl and Yannik Prigl in Sindelfingen near Stuttgart while they were still at school. The program includes more than 300,000 educational content for each subject from the fifth grade. This knowledge is provided by the students. You can also share ideas in learning communities.

Knowledge: 1.5 million users in one year

After launching the platform in September 2020, the company gained more than 1.5 million users within a year. According to their own data, there are now more than 2.4 million users in five countries.

Currently 60 employees work for the startup. With money from the new round, that number should rise to more than 100 by the end of the year. Product development will also be pushed forward with the new capital and more markets such as Italy or Great Britain will be opened. In the long term, the startup is looking to the USA.