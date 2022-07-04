Wimbledon: Halep continues to be in title shape

Wimbledon
Simona Halep in the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam tournament at Wimbledon for the first time since winning the title in 2019. The 30-year-old Romanian beat world number four Paula Padusa of Spain 6-1 6-2 in the last 16 on Monday. With a fourth win in two sets in the tournament, Halep continued to present herself in title form.
The former world number one was absent from the classics last year due to injury. “I’m really happy with the way things went today. It’s getting better every day,” said Halep, who played the role of favourite. Now she meets Amanda Anisimova. The American finished the French Harmony race, beating Serena Williams at the start.
In addition, Jelena Rybakina of Kazakhstan reached the quarter-finals of Wimbledon for the first time against Petra Martic of Croatia with 7:5 6:3. She tackles Ajla Tomljanovic. He defeated French Australian Alize Cornet 4:6 6:4 6:3 in 2:34. In the third round, Cornet ended the impressive winning streak of world number one Iga Swiatek of Poland.
All England Championships at Wimbledon
(UK, £40,350,000, grass)
end to end:
