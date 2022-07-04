Wimbledon: Halep continues to be in title shape

The former world number one was absent from the classics last year due to injury. “I’m really happy with the way things went today. It’s getting better every day,” said Halep, who played the role of favourite. Now she meets Amanda Anisimova. The American finished the French Harmony race, beating Serena Williams at the start.

In addition, Jelena Rybakina of Kazakhstan reached the quarter-finals of Wimbledon for the first time against Petra Martic of Croatia with 7:5 6:3. She tackles Ajla Tomljanovic. He defeated French Australian Alize Cornet 4:6 6:4 6:3 in 2:34. In the third round, Cornet ended the impressive winning streak of world number one Iga Swiatek of Poland.

All England Championships at Wimbledon

(UK, £40,350,000, grass)

Tableau 16th floor: Agla Tomljanovic (Australia) Elise Cornet (FRA) 4: 6 6: 4 6: 3 Elena Rybakina (KAZ/17) Petra Martic (CRO) 7:5 6:3 Simona Halep (ROU/16) Paula Padusa Gibert (ESP/4) 6: 1 6: 2 Amanda Anisimova (USA / 20) Harmony Tan (FRA) 6:2 6:3 Marie Bozkova (CZE) Caroline Garcia (France) 7:5 6:2 Anas Jaber (DO/3) Elise Mertens (BEL/24) 7:6 (11/9) 6:4 Tatjana Maria (Germany) Yelena Ostapenko (LAT/12) 5:7 7:5 7:5 Julie Niemeyer (Germany) Heather Watson (Great Britain) 6:2 6:4

