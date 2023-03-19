Vonn excels: Schiffrin is like clockwork – alpine skiing

The next record was set by Michaela Shifrin. © APA / afp / LIONEL BONAVENTURE

Mikaela Shiffrin ended her historic season with her 14th victory at the World Cup Finals in Soldeu (Andorra) on Sunday. The American also set a new record.

Mikaela Shiffrin has won the last five giant slalom races (including the World Cup). So it was no surprise that she was in the lead after the first round by more than six-tenths of a second. She didn’t make a single mistake, was in a league of her own, especially in the midsection, and didn’t show signs of fatigue – unlike Sarah Hector, Petra Flova, and Federica Brignone, who have all retired.

Likewise, the 28-year-old was central to the decision. She reached her 138th World Cup podium, passing Lindsey Vonn, led to her 88th World Cup victory and was thrilled to be crowned with the title this season.

Accurate landing

Shiffrin already had her little crystal ball before the race, which is why she was free to show up at the decision. On the short but selective downhill I avoided taking a big risk, losing some time and finally saving a six hundredth over the finish line. In second place was the Norwegian Thea-Louise Sternsund, who first climbed to the podium in giant slalom. She was still fifth at the first half, and was on the verge of tears after the race. Behind them, Valerie Grenier (Canada) was happy with third place, and Marta Pacino dropped to sixth in the decision.

Goodbye skiing: Tessa Worley © APA / afp / CHARLY TRIBALLEAU

Besides Shiffrin, Tessa Worley also rode into the spotlight on Sunday. The Frenchwoman has retired, like her colleague, Coralie Feras Sompt. After crossing the finish line, she loudly shouted “Mercy” into the camera and the fans cheered her on.

Giant slalom at Soldeu, score: