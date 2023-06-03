Wildfires in Canada – 11,000 people evacuated

Forest fires in Canada QUEBEC – 11,000 people have to escape the flames Canada continues to struggle with severe wildfires. Quebec residents have been asked to evacuate their homes. Published June 3, 2023 at 4:22 am

More than 210 fires were burning across Canada Friday, with more than 90 out of control.

A state of emergency has been declared for the small town of Sept Iles.

Authorities in the province of Quebec have called on more than 11,000 people to evacuate as wildfires rage across eastern Canada. On Friday, evacuations were ordered from, among other places, the small town of Sepp Isles. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, “This is a terrible time for many people from coast to coast Hundreds of fires in his countryStretching from the Atlantic to the Pacific.

September Isles Mayor Steve Beaupre declared a state of emergency for the small town on the St. Lawrence River. The fast-spreading forest fire forced many people to flee their homes.

10,000 people, a third of Sept Iles residents, will have to leave, Quebec parliamentarian Stéphane Lauzon told a news conference in Ottawa. About 1,000 people were called to evacuate from Chappais in northern Quebec.

“The situation in Quebec is evolving rapidly,” Lawson said. “Further” fires spread on Friday than the previous day. Out of 100 or more fires, 20 were out of control.

More than 210 fires were burning across Canada Friday, with more than 90 out of control. The flames have already destroyed more than 2.7 million hectares. After Alberta and Saskatchewan were particularly hard hit in early May, firefighters in Nova Scotia, on the Atlantic coast, had to battle the blaze last week.

Local forces are supported by nearly 1,000 firefighters from the United States, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa. The Canadian government also sent troops to Nova Scotia and Quebec.

Canada has been hit repeatedly by extreme weather conditions in recent years. Climate change increases the intensity and frequency of such events.

