Blink Video Doorbell is now available in the UK for under 50

(Pocket-lint) – Blink Video Doorbell is now available for purchase in the UK.

Amazon-owned brand Blink’s affordable smart doorbell system was launched in the US last October and is now being shipped to customers in the UK and Northern Ireland.

It is available in black or white and can be used wireless or wired.

Just like expensive ring doorbells, you can also receive notifications and alarms from Amazon when someone is on your doorstep.

The ringer is paired with a dedicated blinking app that can be attached to the blink ringtone to alert the homeowner when someone is ringing the bell.

Additionally, if you are a member of the Blink subscription plan, you can record, save and share events in the cloud. You can save records locally by connecting the optional Blink Sync Module 2 and USB drive.

The door bell runs on two AA batteries, which Bling says can last up to two years without the need for replacement (when the Bling sync is paired with Volume 2).

It can run with Alexa, which means it can connect to an Echo or Fire TV device and control your voice. Blink Home Skill allows your Alexa device to receive notifications from the doorstep.

Blink Video Doorbell is now available from Amazon.

Written by Rick Henderson.