Why monkeypox mutated so badly

June 1, 2022
Faye Stephens

There are now about 30 genomes sequenced for monkeypox virus, which is currently causing the first major outbreak of the disease outside Africa. They also make the sudden spread of a long-rare pathogen mystifying. On the other hand, genetic data show that the virus is closely related to the West African strain that was previously recorded in many countries outside the continent. On the other hand, the genome contains a very large number of mutations – Nobody knows what that means.

