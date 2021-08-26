Honor: Bruno H. Bürgel Award for Uwe Reichert

The Astronomical Society has awarded the Bruno H. Bürgel Prize 2021 to our former colleague and editor-in-chief Uwe Reichert for his outstanding contribution to the popularization of astronomy in the German-speaking region. Reichert was the managing editor of “Sterne und Weltraum” (SuW) from 2008 to April 2019 and then retired after being responsible for the magazine’s content and development for 13 years. SuW is a globally unique collaboration product between active professional astronomers, the amateur astronomical community and a small team of science journalists.

In 2008, Reichert took over the management of SuW’s editorial team from his predecessor Jacob Studd. Thereafter, he made an outstanding contribution to ensuring that SuW remained the leading medium for generally understood astronomy in the German-speaking world – even in difficult times for the media world.

Uwe Reichert’s special achievements also include the skillful adaptation of the SuW Editing concept to the new demands of the Internet and smartphones. These measurements made the printing medium attractive to the younger generation. These include, among others: the expansion of the site, the creation of our Twitter channel @Sterne_Weltraum, and our YouTube video series “AstroViews” with current astronomical content.

Laden… © Spectrum of Science (extract) Oh Reichert

Verlag Spektrum der Wissenschaft is pleased to have been awarded the Reichert Services for Basic Astronomy Education and takes the award as an incentive to continue his excellent work.

