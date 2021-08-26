science

Honor: Bruno H. Bürgel Award for Uwe Reichert

August 26, 2021
Faye Stephens

The Astronomical Society has awarded the Bruno H. Bürgel Prize 2021 to our former colleague and editor-in-chief Uwe Reichert for his outstanding contribution to the popularization of astronomy in the German-speaking region. Reichert was the managing editor of “Sterne und Weltraum” (SuW) from 2008 to April 2019 and then retired after being responsible for the magazine’s content and development for 13 years. SuW is a globally unique collaboration product between active professional astronomers, the amateur astronomical community and a small team of science journalists.

