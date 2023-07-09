Why does the Kingdom invest in football?

Saudi Arabia is serious: after Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema, more and more stars are following the call of money. Kingdom also has a Premier League club in Newcastle United. Like their small neighbor Qatar, the Sheikhs also want to bring the World Cup to the country.
It’s hard to keep track of it at the moment. For those who want to stay updated on the next notable footballer to move to Saudi Arabia, Transfer tape should follow approximately every hour. Superstars such as Karim Benzema (ex-Real Madrid), N’Golo Kante (Chelsea) and Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) have joined clubs from the Saudi Professional League. Other less glamorous European professionals have gone this way, such as Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan), Ruben Neves (Wolverhampton) and Jota (Celtic Glasgow). English football legend Steven Gerrard has just moved to the desert as a coach.
