White Island volcano: New Zealand officials press charges over a deadly volcano eruption

White Island Also known as the Maori Whakaari, it is an active volcano off the coast of North Island of New Zealand. It was a popular tourist destination before its outbreak in December 2019, killing both local guides and visitors.

The nation’s workplace health and safety organization, WorkSafe New Zealand, announced Monday that it has filed charges against 10 organizations and three individuals, claiming they did not do what is feasible to ensure the health and safety of workers and visitors to White Island.

Each organization faces a maximum fine of NZ $ 1.5 million ($ 1.1 million), while individuals face a maximum fine of NZ $ 300,000 ($ 211,000).

“This was an unexpected event, but that doesn’t mean it was unexpected,” said Phil Parks, CEO of WorkSafe. “There is an obligation on operators to protect those under their care.”