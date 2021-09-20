science

Where Curiosity Sits – The Spectrum of Science

September 20, 2021
Faye Stephens

It’s really weird where we colloquially identify the center of curiosity. For example on the olfactory organ: We think professional sniffers have a notorious profession of getting their noses stuck in everything. Or is it hidden in the sense of sight? Father Augustine scolded the old church for curiosity, describing it as a temptation to the eyes. Still other moral apostles held that curiosity is not visual, but rather vocal at work when men and women put their heads together to chatter in their hearts about those who were absent.

