Where Curiosity Sits – The Spectrum of Science

It’s really weird where we colloquially identify the center of curiosity. For example on the olfactory organ: We think professional sniffers have a notorious profession of getting their noses stuck in everything. Or is it hidden in the sense of sight? Father Augustine scolded the old church for curiosity, describing it as a temptation to the eyes. Still other moral apostles held that curiosity is not visual, but rather vocal at work when men and women put their heads together to chatter in their hearts about those who were absent.

In any case, an unchecked thirst for knowledge has traditionally been seen as a vice. At the beginning of the twentieth century, the philosopher Martin Heidegger reduced “curiosity” along with “modern” and “mystery” to an inferior behavior: it was a “decay of being.” So in many places there was no trace of the great respect that curiosity which is the primary driving force of science should really have.

This article was included in Science Spectrum 9/2021

Recently, out of curiosity, researchers asked themselves what they look like: where does it begin in our heads, the perilous search for the unknown? Neuroscientists suspect Mehran Ahmadlu and Alexander Heimel of the Netherlands Institute of Neuroscience It focused on an area of ​​the brain described in 1877, which has since been named Zona incerta. The function of this uncertain region was initially unclear and was not determined later.

The place of ancient instincts

Deep in the brain lies the hypothalamus, and with its extensive neural connections, the vagus region appears to function as a relay station between the cerebral cortex and spinal cord. One suspects biologically and evolutionarily ancient motives such as hunger and thirst as well as the associated hunting instinct – thus also the desire to come out of cover and smell UFOs.