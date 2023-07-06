What you need to know about the British Grand Prix – Sports news about ice hockey, winter sports and more

The British Grand Prix is ​​the biggest home game for most teams. This time, even Brad Pitt is said to have checked it out at Silverstone.

06.07.2023 | Status: 07:27 AM

The sporty result of the race is not the biggest attraction for them this time around Formula 1 in Silverstone. In fact, there are no big doubts about the upcoming victory of Red Bull and Max Verstappen. But Silverstone is special.

Most teams have their factories on the track. And still there Lewis Hamiltonthe domestic champion and seven-time world champion.

In addition to the sporting aspect, there is another special feature of the British Grand Prix this time around: for a Hollywood movie about Formula 1, there is shooting in the racing car on the track. Brad Pitt, who will play the lead role, will reportedly be there. Unlike pilots, the American representative will not have to abide by the rules of the road, which have recently caused trouble and chaos in Austria.

Is there a penalty kick fiasco like there is in Spielberg?

Spielberg likely remains the negative with more than 1,200 violations of so-called track limits. The road has actually called you to do it. The official final result just hours after crossing the finish line, when many fans are already in bed, is not in the interest of Formula 1. Nor are the angry drivers. Silverstone is known for its fast sections, Copse Corner or Maggotts and Becketts. The fast combination of curves 10 to 14. Drivers race towards it at around 300kph, and it can get tight at times.

Will the Hollywood movie shoot affect the race weekend?

No, at least not as far as operations are concerned. Formula 1 managing director Stefano Domenicali promised “pure” racing. In return, fans will get unusual insights into the filming of a Hollywood movie. The car will be a Formula 2 model, modified with the help of engineers from the Mercedes team, whose star driver Lewis Hamilton is one of the film’s consultants.

Who will play the leading role in sports?

There can only be one and that is Max Verstappen. However, Verstappen never drove to victory in Formula 1 on the legendary track at a military airfield. On the other hand, he played the eight-time local hero Lewis Hamilton. And Mercedes boss Toto Wolff declared after Spielberg’s failure at the weekend: “With the upcoming upgrades and experiences awaiting at Silverstone, there is reason for optimism.”

Can Carlos Sainz at Ferrari repeat his victory last year, which also led to a serious protest by environmentalists and a violent departure by China’s Guanyu Zhou? You have to count on Verstappen. In 2021, he was involved in a violent crash after touching Hamilton, and the damage to the car last year upset him. This time, in his 150th race with Red Bull, he must really want to know.