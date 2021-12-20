For the time being, Patrick Rahman will remain coach of FC Basel. picture:

Patrick Rahman will remain coach of FC Basel, at least during the festive season. It doesn’t look like a final decision has been made yet.

Mathematical analysis was announced at FC Basel 1893 today Monday 20 December 2021. All participants exchanged constructive ideas over the course of several hours. However, the process of detailed analysis and interpretation will certainly continue until the end of the year. And the Basel club wrote in a statement published on Monday evening, that all participants take advantage of the time during the upcoming holidays to jointly determine the course of the second half of the season.

She also says: “As soon as the relevant decisions for the public in this regard are taken, the FCB will report it. At the moment there is no further information from the club on this matter.”

It has been rumored for weeks that the club’s management is not entirely convinced of the tire. Frame himself said on Sunday after the 2-2 draw against GC in the first half of the season that he expects to tackle the second half of the season as FCB coach at the end of January.

Patrick's framework, will you remain the Bayern coach? Coach Patrick Rahman's chair in Basel wiggles. After 2:2 in the first half against GC, the coach spoke to Blue Sport about his situation, but he is also already looking into preparations for the second half of the season. 19.12.2021