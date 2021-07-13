science

What wave fronts in the Wadden Sea do they have in common with solitons

July 13, 2021
Faye Stephens

Anyone who goes to the North Sea coast to experience the mudflats should be there just before the water runs out. Then an expanse of silt stretches before your eyes, reaching the horizon, which is largely dry and only dotted with individual puddles. Suddenly the color of the mudflat changes over the entire field of view: the water comes. It doesn’t take long before a wide film of water just a few centimeters high pushes itself toward the bank. Once the last gaps are closed, the level gradually rises and it looks like the grandest scene is over.

