

NATO is a military defense alliance. Originally they founded twelve countries, at the same time it has grown to 30 members.

NATO is a defense alliance that includes the countries of North America and Europe. NATO is an abbreviation of the phrase “the North Atlantic Treaty Organization”, which means “the North Atlantic Treaty Organization”. According to NATO, its goal is to “ensure the freedom and security of its members by political and military means.”

NATO Members in 2022: How Many Are They?

The twelve founding members of NATO are Belgium, Denmark, France, the United Kingdom, Iceland, Italy, Canada, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal and the United States. Over time, more and more countries became members of NATO. For example, Germany joined the organization on May 6, 1955, six years after its creation. The North Atlantic Alliance now has 30 members in 2022.

These countries are members of NATO in 2022:

United Kingdom (1949)

United State (1949)

Belgium (1949)

Canada (1949)

Denmark (1949)

France (1949)

Iceland (1949)

Luxembourg (1949)

Holland (1949)

Italia (1949)

Norway (1949)

Portugal (1949)

Greece (1952)

turkey (1952)

Germany (1955)

Spain (1982)

Hungary (1999)

Poland (1999)

Czech Republic (1999)

Romania (2004)

Slovakia (2004)

Slovenia (2004)

Bulgaria (2004)

Estonia (2004)

Latvia (2004)

Lithuania (2004)

Albania (2009)

Croatia (2009)

the black Mountain (2017)

(2017) North Macedonia (2020)

The founding of NATO: when and why was NATO created?

NATO was founded on April 4, 1949. At that time, the founding states primarily pursued the goal of military and political cooperation in the event of a conflict with the Soviet Union.

Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty governs NATO to this day. This states that an armed attack on a member state is an attack on the entire NATO. Then the other members have to support and defend the country that has been attacked.

Russia has criticized the admission of new members to NATO

Russia had Advance from K.Regus in Ukraine repeatedly criticized NATO’s eastward expansion by accepting new members and citing their own security interests. NATO allies rejected this criticism for accepting new members, arguing that each country could decide for itself which countries to ally with and whether to join a defensive alliance like NATO, on the basis of self-determination.

Is Ukraine planning to join NATO?

No, Ukraine’s membership in NATO is not currently in sight – although the country has made NATO and EU membership a national goal. NATO and Ukraine have been partners since 1997. At the NATO summit in 2008, the country was promised membership. However, that has so far failed, mainly due to some members’ fears that they might provoke Russia.

These arguments came and continue to come from Germany. Angela Merkel has always been skeptical about Ukraine joining NATO as chancellor. Federal Chancellor Olaf Schultz announced today that there will likely be no progress on this issue as long as Vladimir Putin is Russia’s president.

