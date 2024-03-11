Weighted Blankets: The Secret to Peaceful Sleep

© Shutterstock

Do you know the feeling of not being able to sleep without a blanket – no matter the time of year? This is usually not due to the need for warmth, but rather the feeling of being covered is what gives many people peace and security. In this context, so-called weighted blankets have been around for several years and are now also available in popular furniture and bedding stores such as IKEA or JYSK. Blankets are nothing more than comforters that have fillings in the inner layer, such as microfiber beads, which give them extra weight.

What does a weighted blanket do?

The added weight of blankets can have positive effects, such as…

pressure

Anxiety disorders

Sleep problems

Problems sleeping through the night

What should you pay attention to when buying weighted blankets?

There are not many criteria to consider when buying one Weighted blanket This should be taken into account – except for the amount of weight. This should be adjusted to suit your body weight so that sleeping remains comfortable and there is no additional pressure on the spine etc. Ideally, the blanket is 10-15% of your body weight. So, if you weigh less than 60kg, the ideal maximum is 5-7kg. You should feel the weight, but still be able to move. 60-70kg body weight, 7-9kg body weight, less than 90kg body weight, blanket weight should not exceed 11kg. However, due to its filling, the blanket is very flat and less soft than traditional comforters, which you will have to get used to at first. If it's not too warm for you, you can combine a regular comforter with a weighted blanket.