Warling World Games only Luxembourg athlete

The eleventh edition of the World Games will be held this year in Birmingham, USA. There will also be a player from Luxembourg: Karateka Jenny Warling will start her competition on Friday.

Birmingham is the venue for the eleventh World Games. This is not the big city in England, but a small city in the United States, in the state of Alabama. The “Global Games” will be held in the United States for the second time; The premiere was held in Santa Clara in 1981.

The “World Games” is the analogue of the Olympic Games, and is intended for sports that are not included in the Olympic program. The World Games begin every year after the Olympics, this year from July 7-17. Competitions are offered in 45 sports in Birmingham, such as inline hockey, figure skating or dancing, but sports popular in Luxembourg such as billiards, bowling, squash, duo or karate are also held in Birmingham.

Karate is the keyword for Jenny Warling, who was the only Luxembourgisher to have qualified for the World Games. “The biggest challenge for me was qualifying itself,” says Warling, who will be the next Luxembourgish at the World Games after Tessie Schulz participated in 2001. “I was in the final at the World Cup, but was later disqualified. It meant that I was not directly eligible for the World Games. Then I had to qualify via the world rankings.”

Men and women fight in five weight classes in the kumite and kata at Birmingham Southern College. Qualified in all eight karate class, ranking first in the world rankings. “I expect a big event. Only top athletes compete. My goal is to fight well, have fun and enjoy being a part of it.” As number five in the world rankings, the Walferdange native belongs to the elite. Karate fights begin on Friday.