VW’s largest battery site to be built in Canada

For its electric strategy, VW expects battery demand in North America to be between 60 and 100 gigawatt hours by 2030. (Photo: Volkswagen AG)

Shanghai The new battery plant planned for Canada will be Volkswagen’s largest in the world. The maximum production capacity will be 90 gigawatt hours (GWh), said Handelsblatt, a manager familiar with the process. That’s enough to power more than a million electric cars a year.

VW announced in mid-March that it would build a battery factory in St. Thomas, Ontario. According to information from Handelsblatt, the committee will outline the plans on Friday. On Friday, the management of Powerco’s battery unit will meet Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Ontario to announce key details of its new cell plant in the province, according to corporate sources.

On Sunday, Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will travel to Canada for a state visit lasting several days, where he will meet with VW boss Oliver Blum, Handelsblatt has learned in advance. This is Steinmeier’s first trip to Canada as federal president. According to the official agenda He meets with local business representatives.

