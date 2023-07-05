Vice President Lai Receives Canadian Delegation – News

Vice President Lai Singh-Te (front right) welcomes a delegation of Canadian MPs today. In the photo, he shakes hands with Melissa Landsman (front left), deputy leader of the Conservative Party in the Canadian House of Representatives and head of delegation. (Photo: Central News Agency)

Taipei, July 5 – This morning, Vice President Lai Ching-de (賴清德) welcomed the delegation of the Canadian Congress led by Melissa Landsman, Member of Parliament of Canada and Vice-Chair of the Conservative Party of Canada. A 7-member bilateral delegation arrived in Taiwan yesterday and will hold meetings with senior officials and experts from various fields over the next 6 days to strengthen Taiwan-Canada relations and discuss the cross-strait situation.





During the reception, Lai thanked the visiting members of parliament who are taking concrete steps to demonstrate Canada’s bipartisan support for Taiwan. Lai emphasized that the two countries are in talks to confirm the investment promotion and guarantee agreement. As Canada will take the rotating chair of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) next year, Lai has expressed his desire for Taiwan to join that trade deal as soon as possible.





Landsman said in his speech that Canada and Taiwan share a very deep friendship and will work together to maintain peace and stability in the region and the world.



