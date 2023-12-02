December 2, 2023

Valve releases Proton Experimental with several improvements for players

Gilbert Cox December 2, 2023 3 min read

Gaming on Linux continues to be on the fast track, making huge strides almost weekly, especially thanks to Valve’s efforts. This also applies to the current version for Linux and Steam Deck.

More and more games run smoothly on Linux

With the latest version of Proton Experimental, Valve has just released the next beta version of its software based on the Windows-compatible Wine operating environment proton published. The latest release once again improves support for many games on Steam under Linux in general and on Steam Deck in particular. The following titles will now be playable on the free-to-play platform for the first time ever.

  • soul worker,
  • Red tie runners
  • Welcome to Princeland
  • Burnout Paradise Remastered
  • Simon the Magician: 25th Anniversary Edition
  • Gruesome Tactics: Evil Heroes
  • Lord of the Rings: Gollum
  • Assassin’s Creed Mirage
  • nongram nights
  • Free fall 3050 m
  • killsquad

In addition, many games such as Project Cars 2, Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII, and Final Fantasy result in greater stability on Linux.

Proton 8-04 and VKD3D 2.11 as stable base

In addition, updates to the DirectX-to-Vulkan DXVK and VKD3D-Proton compilers as well as several other improvements and bug fixes are included in the software update based on the current Proton 8.0-4.

more: Proton Demo – Release Notes

Based on the Proton 8.0-4, which is also the fork Proton GE Custom Serving as a foundation, Valve is once again integrating several new experimental features with the latest Proton Experimental version, which will now be tested by players in field tests. The supported game base now grows to more than 12,600 titles, according to the database Proton DB documented.

See also  GTA 6 Trailer: Tomorrow is the latest possible release date





Source: BroughtonDB

As can be seen from the Games Database, 76 percent of the top 100 games on Steam receive a “Platinum” or “Gold” rating from players and developers. Including the “Silver” seal of approval, 85 percent of games can now run without any issues under Linux, sometimes at higher performance than Microsoft’s operating systems allow, the benchmarks show.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Crucial discovery in a neighboring galaxy: ‘direct evidence’

December 1, 2023 Gilbert Cox
3 min read

GTA Online: Big update in December with drift races, animals and more

December 1, 2023 Gilbert Cox
2 min read

Android users beware: starting December, there will be a fee for the functionality on WhatsApp

December 1, 2023 Gilbert Cox

You may have missed

5 min read

China – solar energy leader or carbon sinner?

December 2, 2023 Faye Stephens
1 min read

Oronzo Berardi stops Davos in the first round!

December 2, 2023 Ulva Robson
2 min read

Minister Blom praises the University of Regensburg

December 2, 2023 Faye Stephens
3 min read

National League on Friday – ZSC remains top after win in Biel – Davos sweeps Bern off the ice – Sports

December 2, 2023 Eileen Curry