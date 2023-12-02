Valve releases Proton Experimental with several improvements for players

Gaming on Linux continues to be on the fast track, making huge strides almost weekly, especially thanks to Valve’s efforts. This also applies to the current version for Linux and Steam Deck.

More and more games run smoothly on Linux

With the latest version of Proton Experimental, Valve has just released the next beta version of its software based on the Windows-compatible Wine operating environment proton published. The latest release once again improves support for many games on Steam under Linux in general and on Steam Deck in particular. The following titles will now be playable on the free-to-play platform for the first time ever.

soul worker,

Red tie runners

Welcome to Princeland

Burnout Paradise Remastered

Simon the Magician: 25th Anniversary Edition

Gruesome Tactics: Evil Heroes

Lord of the Rings: Gollum

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

nongram nights

Free fall 3050 m

killsquad

In addition, many games such as Project Cars 2, Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII, and Final Fantasy result in greater stability on Linux.

Proton 8-04 and VKD3D 2.11 as stable base

In addition, updates to the DirectX-to-Vulkan DXVK and VKD3D-Proton compilers as well as several other improvements and bug fixes are included in the software update based on the current Proton 8.0-4.

Based on the Proton 8.0-4, which is also the fork Proton GE Custom Serving as a foundation, Valve is once again integrating several new experimental features with the latest Proton Experimental version, which will now be tested by players in field tests. The supported game base now grows to more than 12,600 titles, according to the database Proton DB documented.









As can be seen from the Games Database, 76 percent of the top 100 games on Steam receive a “Platinum” or “Gold” rating from players and developers. Including the “Silver” seal of approval, 85 percent of games can now run without any issues under Linux, sometimes at higher performance than Microsoft’s operating systems allow, the benchmarks show.

Nobara Linux as a comprehensive solution

Gamers who want everything from a single source should take a closer look at the Nobara Linux gaming distro from the Nobara project of the same name. The PCGH editorial team has already published editorial content on this topic.

