Valve releases Proton Experimental with several improvements for players

Gaming on Linux continues to be on the fast track, making huge strides almost weekly, especially thanks to Valve’s efforts. This also applies to the current version for Linux and Steam Deck.
More and more games run smoothly on Linux
With the latest version of Proton Experimental, Valve has just released the next beta version of its software based on the Windows-compatible Wine operating environment proton published. The latest release once again improves support for many games on Steam under Linux in general and on Steam Deck in particular. The following titles will now be playable on the free-to-play platform for the first time ever.
- soul worker,
- Red tie runners
- Welcome to Princeland
- Burnout Paradise Remastered
- Simon the Magician: 25th Anniversary Edition
- Gruesome Tactics: Evil Heroes
- Lord of the Rings: Gollum
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage
- nongram nights
- Free fall 3050 m
- killsquad
In addition, many games such as Project Cars 2, Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII, and Final Fantasy result in greater stability on Linux.
Proton 8-04 and VKD3D 2.11 as stable base
In addition, updates to the DirectX-to-Vulkan DXVK and VKD3D-Proton compilers as well as several other improvements and bug fixes are included in the software update based on the current Proton 8.0-4.
more: Proton Demo – Release Notes
Based on the Proton 8.0-4, which is also the fork Proton GE Custom Serving as a foundation, Valve is once again integrating several new experimental features with the latest Proton Experimental version, which will now be tested by players in field tests. The supported game base now grows to more than 12,600 titles, according to the database Proton DB documented.
As can be seen from the Games Database, 76 percent of the top 100 games on Steam receive a “Platinum” or “Gold” rating from players and developers. Including the “Silver” seal of approval, 85 percent of games can now run without any issues under Linux, sometimes at higher performance than Microsoft’s operating systems allow, the benchmarks show.
Nobara Linux as a comprehensive solution
Gamers who want everything from a single source should take a closer look at the Nobara Linux gaming distro from the Nobara project of the same name. The PCGH editorial team has already published editorial content on this topic.
Your opinion is needed!
What do you think about gaming on Linux? Is a free operating system the alternative for you or do you prefer Windows 10 and Windows 11? The editorial team would be happy to hear your well-founded opinion in the comments on this report. To comment you must log in to PCGH.de or the Extreme forum. If you don’t have an account yet, you can Register here. Those in effect Forum rules You should have read this and noticed it.
source: Valve via GitHub, ProtonDB
“Prone to fits of apathy. Zombie ninja. Entrepreneur. Organizer. Evil travel aficionado. Coffee practitioner. Beer lover.”
More Stories
Crucial discovery in a neighboring galaxy: ‘direct evidence’
GTA Online: Big update in December with drift races, animals and more
Android users beware: starting December, there will be a fee for the functionality on WhatsApp