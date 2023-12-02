December 2, 2023

Enjoy Lego sets in virtual reality

Gilbert Cox December 2, 2023 2 min read

Klemmbausteinlyrik’s YouTube channel lets you view entire Lego sets in virtual reality. With Meta Quest TV and DeoVR, you can get up to 8K resolution.

The YouTube channel Klemmbausteinlyrik has been producing reviews, news and interviews on the Lego topic for over 12 years. I watched VR videos from the main channel and the secondary channel VRBricks, which showcase Lego sets in VR.

LEGO in VR – very close

You can only see Lego buildings this close in real life. The videos show the latest sets, such as the Venator-class Republic Attack Cruiser, the Concorde or the Natural History Museum in VR, which for me provide great added value.

With VR headsets like the Quest 3 I use, I get a detailed view of Lego sets. The videos are shot so close up that the sets in my VR perspective look even larger than the real sets. This means I can get a closer look at even the smallest components.

The channel showcases the potential of this medium to content creators through reviews and background information in VR. For anyone who wants a detailed overview before purchasing a particular Lego set, or simply wants to take a look at new sets, I recommend taking a closer look.

Watch Lego sets via YouTube, Meta Quest TV, and DeoVR

With the Youtube VR app, you can watch all videos published by Klemmbausteinlyrik / VRBricks in up to 4K resolution. 8K videos were shot using a Canon R5 with dual fisheye lens.

You can watch 8K videos with Meta Quest TV or DeoVR. Both apps can be downloaded for free. On DeoVR, the channel is called Caulius VR And in Meta Quest TV You can find VRBricks named Caulius.

See also  Class-action lawsuit against Sony for defective PS5 consoles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Valve releases Proton Experimental with several improvements for players

December 2, 2023 Gilbert Cox
3 min read

Crucial discovery in a neighboring galaxy: ‘direct evidence’

December 1, 2023 Gilbert Cox
3 min read

GTA Online: Big update in December with drift races, animals and more

December 1, 2023 Gilbert Cox

You may have missed

2 min read

Review: Wedding Church + Japanese Friends – Orchestra in Heaven

December 2, 2023 Ulva Robson
1 min read

Stiko recommends the dengue vaccine when traveling to endemic areas

December 2, 2023 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Höfl-Riesch celebrates his birthday in the USA – and extends it by several hours

December 2, 2023 Eileen Curry
2 min read

Enjoy Lego sets in virtual reality

December 2, 2023 Gilbert Cox