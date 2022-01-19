US warns of possible Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus

1/5 Will Lukashenko allow Russian nuclear weapons to be placed in Belarus in the future?

In the midst of the Ukrainian crisis, the United States has warned of the possibility of future deployment of Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus. A US State Department official said on Tuesday that a constitutional amendment pushed by Governor Alexander Lukashenko, 67, may indicate that his country could allow Russia to place conventional and nuclear weapons on its soil.

This could be a “challenge to European security that may warrant a response”. The representative of the Ministry also expressed concern about the arrival of Russian troops in Belarus.

Russian soldiers in Belarus get the United States

“The timing is fantastic and of course raises concerns that Russia may be planning to deploy troops to Belarus under the guise of joint military exercises, potentially targeting Ukraine.” The number of Russian soldiers is higher than expected in a “normal military exercise”.

The official in the US State Department said that Lukashenko is leaning more and more towards Russia. We know that he does not get this support for free.”

Lukashenko announces military exercises with Russia

Lukashenko announced joint military exercises with Russia on Monday. He justified this by strengthening the NATO military presence in Poland and the Baltic states and the tense situation in Ukraine. The first Russian soldiers have now arrived in Belarus.

Due to the massive deployment of Russian forces on the border with Ukraine, the West fears that Russia is preparing to invade the neighboring country. The government in Moscow denies this.