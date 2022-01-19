World

US warns of possible Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus

January 19, 2022
Esmond Barker

    Will Lukashenko allow Russian nuclear weapons to be placed in Belarus in the future?

    The United States warns of this. A US State Department official also expressed concern about the arrival of Russian forces in Belarus.

    The official in the US State Department said that Lukashenko is leaning more and more towards Russia.

    Lukashenko announced joint military exercises with Russia on Monday.

In the midst of the Ukrainian crisis, the United States has warned of the possibility of future deployment of Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus. A US State Department official said on Tuesday that a constitutional amendment pushed by Governor Alexander Lukashenko, 67, may indicate that his country could allow Russia to place conventional and nuclear weapons on its soil.

This could be a “challenge to European security that may warrant a response”. The representative of the Ministry also expressed concern about the arrival of Russian troops in Belarus.

