Investigators are increasing pressure on the Trump clan

In the investigations against his organization, things became uncomfortable for former US President Donald Trump. New York investigators are expressing concrete allegations for the first time and also want two of his sons to testify under oath.

company empire Former US President Donald Trump He repeatedly engaged in fraudulent business practices, according to New York Attorney General Letitia James. The practices were intended to obtain “a variety of economic benefits,” such as loans and insurance coverage or tax cuts, the Democrat wrote late Tuesday (local time) in a statement.

The New York Times reports that this is the first time that the attorney general’s office has made such specific allegations against Trump’s company.

James also asked the court to execute subpoenas for Trump and two of his children, Ivanka and Donald Jr., to testify under oath in the ongoing civil investigation into the Trump Organization.

Fraud detection?

“To date, our investigation has uncovered significant evidence that Donald J. Trump and the Trump Organization have mispriced and fraudulently mispriced and misrepresented multiple assets and misrepresented these values ​​to financial institutions for economic gain,” James said.

Her recent moves come in response to the former president’s attempt to prevent her from questioning him and two of his sons under oath. The attorney general said the Trump Organization has been trying for more than two years to slow the investigation down with delaying tactics, among other things. In December, for example, Trump took legal action against James. Trump has repeatedly described the investigation as a “witch hunt.”

The extensive investigation revolves, among other things, around the suspicion that the Trump Corporation provided false information about the value of its real estate. “Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr and Ivanka Trump were all closely involved in the transactions involved, so we will not tolerate their attempts to evade testimony in this investigation,” James said on Twitter. “No one in this country can choose whether and how the law applies to them.”

