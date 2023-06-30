US President Joe Biden simply walks out of the studio during a live interview

Joe Biden appeared in another strange way. On Thursday, the US president appeared in a live interview on the pro-democracy television channel MSNBC.

After the poll is over, moderator Nicole Wallace thanks Biden for visiting. He stands up and shakes her hand. Then the 80-year-old Democrat walked out of the studio – with Wallace still speaking to the audience.

Typically, the interview guest remains seated until the presenter has finished the segment. In this case, Joe Biden may have had something else.

What makes the scene more interesting: “Don’t go away, it’s still exciting,” moderator Wallace told viewers as Biden was gone.

The 46th President of the United States visited New York to raise funds for his re-election campaign in the fall of 2025. Meanwhile, pundits and opponents are using every dropout to weaken Biden. His age plays a major role here – at the end of his potential second term, Biden will be 86 years old.

In a recent interview, the oldest American president in history confused Ukraine and Iraq. In early June, during a ceremony at a military academy, Biden fell on a sandbag and fell to the ground.