United States of America: Bishops welcome revision of consent threshold

15,000 to 62,500: This is the increase in the upper limit on refugee admission announced in the United States by the Biden administration for the current fiscal year. The news, published on Monday, was approved by the bishops of the United States.







The United States Bishops Conference welcomed the US government’s announcement, and Bishop Mario E. Dursonville in a statement. In his statement on behalf of the Bishops’ Conference, the Chairman of the Bishops Conference Migration Committee wrote: “As a nation of immigrants, we have a moral duty to help our brothers and sisters in need around the world. Therefore, the updated threshold for refugee admission is a step in the right direction.”

At the same time, the bishops stress in the communiqué that the new number should be understood as “a starting point for the government’s stated goal of 125,000 registrations.” This is a number that “is more in line with our values ​​and capabilities as a nation.”

In the midst of the largest displacement crisis

“In fact, the United States has been a pioneer in refugee resettlement for decades,” Bishop Dorsonville continued. Now that “we are in the midst of the biggest displacement crisis in our lives and there are known to be over 26 million refugees and more than 47 million IDPs worldwide,” it is more urgent than ever that we act now to ensure the safety of people and their families.

The message continues, saying that the Catholic Church “knows that every human being is created in the image and likeness of God and must be valued, protected and respected because of his inherent dignity. Therefore, it is important now more than ever that the United States continues to play a leading role in dealing with this humanitarian emergency.” The memorandum of the United States Bishops Conference concluded.

