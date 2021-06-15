Uncertain earthquake: 2.7 miles south of Gaithersburg, Montgomery County, Maryland, USA, on Monday, June 14, 2021 at 8:49 p.m. GMT

Earthquake status: highly uncertain

This record is not from a real earthquake, because there is no officially confirmed earthquake that matches the user reports we have received of the reported event closely enough.

In most cases, this event likely reflects something else that caused the vibration, such as an explosion (typical of mining areas), a sonic boom, traffic, weather, or some other human or natural cause.

Initial report below:

Although our monitoring service initially detected network activity typical of an earthquake, there was no confirmation from any national or international seismological agency. For this reason, it is highly unlikely that it was caused by an earthquake.

14. June. 20:55 UTC: First message: VolcanoDiscovery after 6 minutes.

I felt it I didn’t feel it Date and time (UTC): Jun 14, 2021 20:49:31 UTC –

Size: Unknown Epicenter depth: 10.0 km

Geographical epicenter. Latitude/Longitude: 39.10442°N / 77.20507°W (Montgomery County, Maryland, United States) Primary data source: volcano discovery

Previous earthquakes in the same area since 1900

Previous earthquake map