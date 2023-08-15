Ukraine bar: British interception of Russian aircraft near Scotland +++ Selinsky visits Front Pakhmut

According to information from London, two Russian fighter planes were intercepted by British fighter jets north of the Scottish Shetland Islands on Monday.

British Secretary of State for the Armed Forces James Hebe said: “The pilots took off their Typhoon aircraft this morning to intercept and monitor two Russian long-range bombers as they flew north of the Shetland Islands.”

A Russian Navy Tupolev Tu-142 reconnaissance aircraft accompanied by an RAF Typhoon. AP

The Ministry of Defense in Moscow said that the Russian Air Force intercepted on the same day a Norwegian reconnaissance plane near the Russian border. Minister of State Hebe said the incident occurred over the North Sea “within NATO’s Northern Air Control Area”.

On the other hand, the Russian Defense Ministry said on the same day that its air force had intercepted a Norwegian reconnaissance plane. Boeing P-8A “Poseidon” approached the Russian border in the skies over the Barents Sea.

It added that a MiG-29 fighter jet had been deployed to prevent “violations of the borders of the Russian Federation.” “As the Russian fighter plane approached, foreign military aircraft did their part,” the ministry said in Moscow.