UK survey: Duchess Meghan more unpopular than ever

Duchess Meghan has slipped further down the British popularity scale. Seven out of ten UK respondents are not in love with Prince Harry’s wife. On the other hand, first place is a surprise.

Duchess Meghan is now more unpopular than ever. “Daily Mail” newspaper reports citing a new survey, seven in ten Britons have negative attitudes about it. Meghan’s popularity among the public has dropped to -47, the newspaper continues. This is the lowest level since Ugov started tracking Megan’s numbers in 2017.

Public opinion of her husband Prince Harry also dropped to -36, the report said. This is down two percentage points compared to April. However, this value was still -44 in January. Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan left the senior royal family and moved to America in 2020. Since then, the two have repeatedly attacked the royal family in interviews, a Netflix documentary and Harry’s autobiography “Reserve.”

Charles III’s sister is more famous

According to the Daily Mail, Princess Anne is surprisingly at the top of the popularity ratings list. King Charles III’s sister comes in at +60, ahead of Prince William and wife Kate. This makes her the most popular member of the royal family. As the poll of 2,014 people showed, Raja himself can expect to see a boost in popularity ratings. 62 percent of Britons have a positive opinion of the King, a +32. Queen Camilla’s popularity rating is +4.

Prince William comes in at +57. According to surveys, 75 percent of Britons have a positive opinion of the heir to the throne. His wife Princess Kate is famous at +59. The values ​​of these royal families are said to have only risen since Charles’ coronation in May. According to Yugo’s report, popularity for the Monarchy institution in general has improved to +25. Before coronation, she was +19.