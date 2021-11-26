UK judge Motsi Mabuse banned from Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly come, dancing judge Motsy Mabuse will be absent from the show this weekend.Photo: Imago Pictures/Daniel Lakomsky

Motsi Mabuse has been a permanent member of the “Strictly Come Dancing” jury since August 2019 and is an integral part of the trio of residents. Year after year, the dancing couples look to prove their skills in front of them in the British version of “Let’s Dance.”

The dance judge has now announced that she will not be participating in the live show of “Strictly Come Dancing” this week.

“I’m broke”

In an Instagram post, the South African wrote that she had been contacted by the NHS: Mabuse is said to have been in contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus.

The UK restrictions are in effect that those who have been vaccinated twice do not need to be isolated. However, the vaccine and the Motsi Mabuse booster vaccine received in Germany are “not recognized” in the UK.

“I’m sad that I can’t be at Strictly this weekend,” the post said. But she has no other choice: “I have to follow British government guidelines and can’t return to the UK until after November 30,” she told her followers.

But she doesn’t want to complain about being negative, in good health, and with her family, “This is important!”

“This epidemic is not over yet. I would like it to be treated as a global problem.”

Cynthia Erivo will replace Mutsy Mabuse

“We can confirm that Motsy Mabuse will not be participating in Strictly Come Dancing this weekend,” a statement read. At the time Mutesi’s post was published, it was not yet known who would replace him on the jury this weekend.

Officials for the TV show later announced that Cynthia Erivo will be a guest judge and will sit on the jury alongside Craig Revell-Horwood, Anton de Beek, and presiding judge Shirley Palace.

Academy Award-nominated and stage star Erivo was a member of the Music Week jury this past weekend with Mabuse, Du Beek and Blass, while Revell Horwood was fired. I was impressed when she gave actress Rose Ayling Ellis, the show’s first deaf participant, feedback through sign language to her dance number.

(abd)