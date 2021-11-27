Entering France: Unvaccinated Swiss need a test

As the current situation of the pandemic worsens, France has announced that it will add new countries to the list of “under surveillance” countries – including Switzerland.

In order to be able to easily distinguish the health status of different countries of the world, France classifies countries in three colors: green, orange and red. At the moment, all EU countries are on the Green List, although some are now “on watch”. Thus, non-vaccinated travelers can move freely within the European Union, but are forced to take a test less than 24 hours before entering France if they travel to certain countries classified as at-risk.

Switzerland ‘under surveillance’

Since November 22, unvaccinated people who want to travel to the French capital from Switzerland, Luxembourg and Poland have to submit a test that was less than 24 hours ago. This stems from a decree issued on November 19, published in Official Gazette has been published. The following rule is written French EmbassyIt is only valid for unvaccinated people:

All travelers from Switzerland over 12 years and two months of age must be able to show a negative PCR or antigen test, which was taken at least 24 hours before departure. (instead of 72 hours) French Embassy in Switzerland and Liechtenstein

From November 22, only Swiss citizens who are not vaccinated by testing can travel to France

These three countries join a growing list of designated countries “Under observation” ValidAnd For which this obligation already applies: Belgium, Bulgaria, Germany, Estonia, Greece, Ireland, Croatia, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Austria, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, and the United Kingdom.

However, the test requirement does not apply to trips by professional drivers in the course of their work and the following trips by road: trips of less than 24 hours within a radius of 30 kilometers from their place of residence and business trips, “Urgency or repetition that interferes with the performance of a preventive medical test or examination”, Explains the government in detail.

It should be noted that the test obligation also applies to countries on the Green List that are not subject to monitoring. When a non-vaccinated traveler returns from a Green List country, he or she is required to provide a PCR or antigen test no older than 72 hours or a recovery certificate older than eleven days and less than six months old.

Conclusion on the tests France has set for unvaccinated Swiss

With the health situation in Europe deteriorating, France is tightening the reins. Unvaccinated travelers from 20 European countries, the latest from Switzerland, Poland and Luxembourg, are required to take a test at least 24 hours before entering France.

