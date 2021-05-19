UK Election Analysis – The Battle for the UK Begins

Boris Johnson’s eternal optimism, steadfast confidence, and patriotic slogans resulted in a great victory for the Conservatives. If not for Scotland. Peter Nonnenmacher from London

A New Challenge in the Far North: It is now clear to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that there will be a new referendum on independence in Scotland. Photo: Phil Noble (Getty Images)

Recent elections in England, Scotland and Wales have highlighted the current mood in Britain. First of all, the vaccination successes of the past few months have created a new optimism that was unimaginable in the winter.

All three British governments – those in London, those in Edinburgh and Cardiff – have taken advantage. Instead of suffering from the usual fatigue in the middle of the term, government officials found themselves without exception supported by voters. Boris Johnson, Nicola Sturgeon of Scotland, and Labor Prime Minister Mark Drakeford, in Wales, strengthened their positions on this situation.

The success of the British vaccination program, unprecedented in Western Europe, contributed to the widespread approval of Johnson.

no wonder. The Covid crisis has created a public platform for all of them to present themselves as resolute fighters against the pandemic. And the success of the British Immunization Program, unprecedented in Western Europe, contributed to its widespread approval.

Boris Johnson, the British prime minister, in particular, sees his position Earlier this week It has been greatly enhanced. Neither Fatal wrong decisions From the previous year regarding Covid, the recent scandals he has been exposed to may harm him. And a clear majority of the English electorate supported him.

Johnson has advanced deeply into the home of the Labor Party, in the old industrial districts of northern and central England, in some stunning ways. Even in the “red” cities, where Labor voters are increasingly limited, the Conservatives are making life difficult for the opposition.

So far, there have been no signs of remorse in the pro-Brexit areas.

The reasons for this are multiple. So far, there have been no signs of remorse in the pro-Brexit areas. In old working-class neighborhoods especially, people are grateful to Johnson for “bringing back Brexit from the European Union” (And now the Royal Navy is deployed against the French forces in the English Channel).

Labor’s indecisive stance after the referendum and the current embarrassing silence of the party leadership has earned the old Labor party little sympathy in this segment of the population. In contrast, Johnson’s eternal optimism, his unwavering confidence, along with all sorts of patriotic slogans and public relations gimmicks are passed on to voters as a positive.

The pandemic allowed Johnson to break with his party’s old austerity policies.

But approval for the Conservative Party runs deeper. The pandemic allowed Johnson to break with his party’s old austerity policies. Large sums of money poured into the country from the state treasury. Huge investments, including in infrastructure for poor areas, are the order of the day.

Every day the government undertakes to outsource resources to the provinces, in order to “raise” the level everywhere. It might not really be the case in the end. But Johnson’s promise to look after the people for the state and use public funds to relaunch the faltering economy has apparently impressed voters in many places.

Boris Johnson has been completely underestimated by the Labor Party.

to me Labor Party This turned out to be a big problem, too late. The party completely underestimated Boris Johnson. It relied on the fact that after Brexit and in the face of managing the chaotic Covid crisis, the Tories were quickly becoming unpopular again.

Scotland Winner: Nicola Sturgeon’s Scottish National Party plans to hold a new referendum on Scottish independence. Photo: Andy Buchanan (AFP)

Instead, the Conservatives ideologically occupied the Labor Party area – plunging the opposition party into a crisis in which even the most loyal and confident people of their president’s competence and the path they chose were no longer and individual factions began to take. We fight each other again. Work just doesn’t know where it’s going at the moment.

The use of the “headquarters” of the veto against the independence referendum would not be effective.

However, Johnson threatens of a new challenge even in the “Far North”. After all, supporters of the new independence referendum prevailed in the Scottish Parliament elections. This referendum is unlikely to happen for a year or two. But it is now clear to Johnson that he will get there.

Because the “headquarters” veto would be useless. This will only get more separatist supporters in Scotland. And yet half of Scots tend to separate from England.

Without the Labor Party’s opportunity to oust Johnson from power in the near future, it is likely that many Scots will want to be able to decide their own destiny without letting the “English Conservatives” dictate their future. Here he preached a bitter battle for the sake of sustained cohesion in the United Kingdom.

