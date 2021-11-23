Twitter is testing direct shopping with Walmart

Photo: Twitter

11/23/2021 – The first test will take place with the retail giant during Internet Week. Singer and social media star Jason Derulo will host the 30-minute variety show with live shopping. In Germany, too, more and more retailers are relying on the format.

social media platform Twitter

It expands its e-commerce offerings through direct shopping, and as such it relies on the global trend. During the live broadcast, Twitter users will see the shopping banner and store tab on the live event page. You can switch between the News tab and the Shopping tab so you can join the conversation while you look at the products. They can follow the live stream on the retailer’s website in an in-app browser so they don’t miss a thing with a purchase.

The retail giant is the number one customer of the ready-to-shop live broadcast Walmart

, which heralds Internet Week. Singers, dancers, and social media star Jason Derulo will host the 30-minute show with electronics, homeware, clothing, seasonal décor, and surprise guests. On Monday, November 29, people can watch Walmart – and so far only in the US – order products right away.

“Twitter remains an important platform for Walmart’s business and our customers”, Sagit William White, director of marketing, eBay Walmart. “We have been focused on breaking new ground in the area of ​​shoppable live broadcasting and are excited to celebrate an important milestone with our first live shopping event on Twitter. We meet our customers wherever they are and we do so in order to better buy them easily offers and draw inspiration from dynamic and interactive experiences.”

At the beginning of 2021, Twitter has already begun unit testing of the store with selected brands. It should be available to additional merchants in the US in the coming weeks. The platform also wants to offer retailers a central point of contact to manage their presence and is testing new features of product catalog management tools and onboarding retailers via Twitter Shopping Manager.

In Germany offers among others Otto

on his platform Live Shopping Lately

NS. Chebo

Works with long directional formatting (cf. A Leading Online Shopping Marketplace: What Online Retailers Can Learn From China

). On Black Friday, November 26, furniture retailers will also go out for the first time XXXLutz

Online shopping direct offer.