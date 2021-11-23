Budget – Great Britain cuts taxes on flights

London. In order to revive the local economy, the UK government is working to reduce taxes on UK domestic flights. “Right now, people are paying more for round trip flights between the four parts of the country than for return flights from abroad,” Finance Minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday when presenting the budget in London.

A few days before the start of the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, it was announced that it will reduce the passenger tax on these connections from April 2023. At the same time, costs for very long journeys are expected to rise from 8,850 km. “Less than 5 percent of passengers will pay less, but those who travel longer distances will pay more,” Sunak said in his biannual budget address.

The project is also seen as an attempt to strengthen ties between different parts of the UK. In Scotland in particular, calls for a break with London have been higher since Brexit.

The opposition criticized the ad. “At least the champagne bankers on short-haul trips would encourage this budget,” said Rachel Reeves, a finance expert with the Labor Party.

In addition, Sunak promised to increase public spending and reduce taxes. The UK is currently experiencing a supply shortage due to a shortage of labour, which is also the result of Brexit. Here, however, Sunak only vaguely announced that the government would take action against this.